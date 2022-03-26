Only a few storm spotter courses left this spring

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - If you're still wanting to attend storm spotter training this spring, time is running out.
The National Weather Service will hold its final courses in the coming weeks.
This season featured a mix of in-person and virtual courses.
Storm spotters help relay reports to the National Weather Service, emergency officials and local media during severe weather.
All courses are free and open to the public, but only those 18 years and older will be considered official spotters.
The NWS said the class takes approximately two hours and you don't have to live in the county where the class is being held.
Topics covered during the course include: thunderstorm development and features, types of thunderstorms, tornadoes and other rotations, non-tornadic severe weather (damaging wind, hail, and flooding), resources for spotters, spotter safety and effective spotter reports.
REMAINING SCHEDULE FOR SPRING 2022
Wednesday, March 30: Virtual course with NWS Indianapolis, 6 p.m. Register here.
Wednesday, March 30: Virtual course with NWS Lincoln, 6 p.m. (CDT) Attend here.
Saturday, April 2: Virtual course with NWS Lincoln, 10 a.m. (CDT) Attend here.
Thursday, April 7: Good Samaritan Hospital, Vincennes, 6 p.m. Register here.
Saturday, April 9: Virtual course with NWS Indianapolis, 9 a.m. Register here.
Wednesday, April 26: Green County Fairgrounds Community Building, Bloomfield, 6:30 p.m.
--
For more information from the NWS office in Lincoln, click here.
For more information from the NWS office in Indianapolis, click here.