Only a few storm spotter courses left this spring

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following river and at the following locations in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks have caused lowland flooding along the Wabash River and the lower White River. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last into next weekend in some locations along the southern reaches of the river, while flooding on the White River will likely come to an end by April 1st. The crest on the Wabash is at Covington, while the crest on the White is at Edwardsport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday /9:30 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was 18.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Saturday /9:30 PM EDT Saturday/ was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&