NWS releases schedule for storm spotter training

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The National Weather Service is preparing for upcoming spring storm spotter training sessions.
Storm spotters help relay reports to the National Weather Service, emergency officials and local media during severe weather.
All courses are free and open to the public, but only those 18 years and older will be considered official spotters.
The NWS said the class takes approximately two hours and you don't have to live in the county where the class is being held.
Virtual classes will also be offered by both the NWS offices in Lincoln and Indianapolis.
Topics covered during the course include: thunderstorm development and features, types of thunderstorms, tornadoes and other rotations, non-tornadic severe weather (damaging wind, hail, and flooding), resources for spotters, spotter safety and effective spotter reports.
WABASH VALLEY SCHEDULE:
Tuesday, February 21:
- Virtual course with NWS Indianapolis, 6 p.m. Register here.
Friday, March 3:
- Bloomington, First United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Monday, March 6:
- Paris, Edgar County Farm Bureau, 6 p.m. CST
Tuesday, March 7:
- Washington, Daviess County Security Center, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 18:
- Spencer, Spencer Christian Church, 9 a.m.
Monday, March 20:
- Terre Haute, Hatfield Hall (Rose-Hulman), 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21:
- Virtual course with NWS Indianapolis, 3 p.m. Register here.
Wednesday, March 22:
- Greencastle, Putnam Co. EOC, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, March 27:
- Effingham, Effingham Co. Emergency Management, 6 p.m. CDT
Saturday, April 15:
- Virtual course with NWS Lincoln, 10 a.m. CDT
Thursday, April 20:
- Virtual course with NWS Indianapolis, 6 p.m. Register here.
For more information from NWS Lincoln, click here.
For more information from NWS Indianapolis, click here.