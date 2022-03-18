NWS looking for volunteer weather observers

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The National Weather Service has issued a call for volunteer weather observers.
The agency is looking for people to join the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS).
CoCoRaHS is a community-based network of volunteers of all ages and backgrounds working together to measure and map precipitation in their own backyards.
The NWS says precipitation can vary greatly across short distances, so these volunteers help NWS meteorologists and hydrologists and other agencies with their reports.
The NWS office in Lincoln, Ill., says observers are especially needed in Clark and Cumberland counties.
Observers can be of any age but will need to have a certain type of rain gauge and training before joining the network.
Once the training is complete and the rain gauge is installed, CoCoRaHS says daily precipitation data can be entered online using its website or mobile app.
If you are interested in joining CoCoRaHS, click here for the application.
To learn more about the network, click here.