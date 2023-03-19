NWS hopes to recruit more volunteers to help measure precipitation

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Spring rainfall can vary greatly over short distances. That's why the National Weather Service is hoping to recruit more volunteer weather observers.
The agency is looking for people to join the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, known as CoCoRaHS.
CoCoRaHS is a community-based network of volunteers of all ages and backgrounds working together to measure and map precipitation in their own backyards.
Since precipitation totals have so much variance, the NWS says these volunteers help NWS meteorologists and hydrologists and other agencies with their reports.
The NWS office in Lincoln, Ill., says observers are especially needed in Clark and Cumberland counties.
CoCoRaHS encourages a competition between U.S. states to see which one can get the most new volunteers during the month of March.
Observers can be of any age but will need to have a certain type of rain gauge and training before joining the network.
The required rain gauge is to ensure all volunteers in the network have the same type of equipment for reporting.
Once the training is complete and the rain gauge is installed, CoCoRaHS says daily precipitation data can be entered online using its website or mobile app.
