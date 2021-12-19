NWS confirms an EF-2 tornado touched down in Edgar Co. on Dec. 10

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado touched down in the Wabash Valley on Friday, Dec. 10.
The Lincoln office of the weather service conducted a storm damage survey Sunday in northeastern Edgar County.
Photos from the Edgar County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency showed damaged grain silos and outbuildings, snapped trees and debris scattered across a nearby field after the tornado ripped through.
Meteorologists confirmed the damage was caused by a tornado.
They said the tornado was rated an EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita scale with maximum wind speeds of 115 mph.
The NWS said the tornado touched down at 10:37 p.m. three miles north of Chrisman, Ill., and was on the ground for 3.7 miles before lifting just across the Vermilion County (Illinois) line at 10:41 p.m.
This is the first confirmed tornado in Edgar County since 2014.
It is also the second confirmed twister in the Wabash Valley on Dec. 10.
The other confirmed tornado tracked through western Coles County earlier that night.