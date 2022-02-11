It's maple syrup season - see how this park is getting ready

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - February is a sappy month.
It contains both Valentine's Day and the time of year when maple sap starts flowing through the trees.
If you take a drive through Prairie Creek Park in southern Vigo County, you'll notice a lot of buckets on the trees.
The Vigo County Parks Department has been busy tapping the trees and setting the buckets.
"We're really getting ready," said Sean Sluyter, Natural Resource Programmer for the Vigo County Parks Dept. "This past week, we've set up some maple syrup lines so we have two different types of syrup collection. We use the buckets and we also use the vacuum syrup line. We've got the trees all tapped and ready to go, now we're just prepping to get the syrup going."
He told News 10 the sap flows best on a warm day following a night with temperatures near the freezing mark.
The parks department will collect the sap and then put it through a boiling process to get the sweet syrup we use.
"Keep an eye on our social media pages for when we're going to be boiling, and you can come out and watch us," Sluyter said.
Maple syrup season starts in February and ends around the middle of March or until the weather warms up.
Sluyter said the syrup produced will be sold at the park office and at various park events.