Illinois experienced a cooler, drier 2022 compared to average

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Despite a range of extremes, Illinoisans experienced a cooler and drier 2022 compared to average, according to the state's climatologist.
The climatologist's final summary was released this week.
It found the statewide average annual temperature to be 52.0 degrees, which is 0.6 degrees below normal.
After a cooler than normal April, when 29 record lows were set, temperatures ramped up for the months of May and June. Both months experienced record-breaking heat waves.
In May, 155 record high temperatures were set across the state, and 72 more record highs fell in June.
To end the year, December was filled with wild temperature swings and ended about a degree cooler than normal.
Statewide average precipitation totaled 37.24 inches, which is 3.51 inches below normal and the 61st driest year on record.
All but four months saw below average precipitation, with February, March, July and August being the exceptions. However, like many years, statewide averages to do not represent all parts of Illinois where local rainfall varies.
Effingham ended up being the wettest spot in the state with 56 inches of rain.
In terms of severe weather, 2022 seemed to be a quieter year overall, especially when looking at tornado counts.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) tallied 34 tornadoes, which is the fewest reported twisters since 2007. For comparison, there were 80 tornadoes reported in 2021.
The SPC also logged 104 hail reports and 535 wind reports across the state's 102 counties.
Flash flooding accompanied some of the hail and wind reports across Jasper and Richland counties on August 1 and 2.
The summary noted the excessive rainfall of seven to ten inches in those areas within a 24-hour period. This caused widespread flooding of mature corn and soybean fields and river flooding along the Embarrass and Little Wabash rivers.