Final spring storm spotter course to be held in Vigo County Monday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The final storm spotter course in the Wabash Valley is being held in Vigo County Monday.
The Indianapolis office of the National Weather Service and Illiana Skywarn are sponsoring the training Monday, May 2 at 6 p.m. in Terre Haute.
It will be held at the Berean Baptist Church, which is located near Sky King Airport at 6770 N Clinton Street.
Organizers say the class lasts two hours and is free and open to the public.
Seating at the training will be on a first come, first serve basis.
The class will cover different types of severe weather, including hail, damaging wind gusts, funnel clouds, and tornadoes, and how to properly identify and report those events to the National Weather Service.
Information collected by trained storm spotters help is used to help NWS meteorologists issue warnings.
