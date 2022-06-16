 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Drought Monitor: Abnormally dry conditions developing

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Abnormally dry conditions are beginning to develop across parts of the Wabash Valley.

The latest Drought Monitor shows abnormally dry conditions overspreading parts of Clark, Coles, Cumberland and Edgar counties.

Impacts from those conditions can include crops and pastures becoming stressed and agriculture ponds and creeks beginning to decline. Lawns may also start turning brown.

The recent heat wave could lead to worsening drought conditions as the sun continues to dry out the soil. The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted southern Illinois as an area to watch for rapid drought onset.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is produced through a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The agencies create a summary map that identifies general areas of drought and labels them by intensity. D1 is the least intense level and D4 the most intense.

They define drought as a moisture deficit bad enough to have social, environmental or economic effects.

D0 areas are not in drought, but are experiencing abnormally dry conditions that could turn into drought or are recovering from drought but are not yet back to normal.

