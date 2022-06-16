Drought Monitor: Abnormally dry conditions developing

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Abnormally dry conditions are beginning to develop across parts of the Wabash Valley.
The latest Drought Monitor shows abnormally dry conditions overspreading parts of Clark, Coles, Cumberland and Edgar counties.
Impacts from those conditions can include crops and pastures becoming stressed and agriculture ponds and creeks beginning to decline. Lawns may also start turning brown.
The recent heat wave could lead to worsening drought conditions as the sun continues to dry out the soil. The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted southern Illinois as an area to watch for rapid drought onset.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is produced through a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The agencies create a summary map that identifies general areas of drought and labels them by intensity. D1 is the least intense level and D4 the most intense.
They define drought as a moisture deficit bad enough to have social, environmental or economic effects.
D0 areas are not in drought, but are experiencing abnormally dry conditions that could turn into drought or are recovering from drought but are not yet back to normal.