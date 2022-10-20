 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.

* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 50s to lower 60s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

Southwesterly wind gusts up to 30 mph will combine with low
humidity and dry ground conditions to create elevated fire weather
conditions Friday afternoon and early evening.

Avoid open burning if possible Friday afternoon and early
evening.

Check out these local fall photos — and share your own!

Fall Photo | Dan Mcilhenny

Fall colors during sunrise in Marshall, Indiana. Photo sent in by Dan Mcilhenny.

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - This autumn season has been a beautiful one across the Wabash Valley!

Storm Team 10 is looking for your photos of fall foliage, sunrises, sunsets or any other scenic weather photos from where you live.

It's easy to share your photos. Click here to fill out a form using our Report It feature.

Or, you can email your photos to weatherwatcher@wthitv.com. Be sure to include your name and location with the photo.

We'll update our online galley periodically, and you may see your photos on TV!

See the photos News 10 viewers have already sent to the weather team below!

Autumn in the Wabash Valley 2022

