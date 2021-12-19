You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Another tornado? NWS surveying Dec. 10 storm damage in Edgar County, Ill.

  • Updated
  • 0

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The National Weather Service is working to determine if a tornado touched down in Edgar County on Friday, Dec. 10.

1_Edgar Damage - 12.19.21

Photo provided by Edgar County ESDA

The damage was reported to the Edgar County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA).

Photos from the agency showed damaged grain silos and outbuildings, snapped trees and debris scattered across a nearby field.

2_Edgar Damage - 12.19.21

Photo provided by Edgar County ESDA

ESDA said it happened north of Chrisman, near the Vermilion Co., Ill. line.

The area was under a tornado warning as thunderstorms moved through the region that night.

The NWS told News 10 a meteorologist was planning to survey the damage Sunday to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line wind gusts.

4_Edgar Damage - 12.19.21

Photo provided by Edgar County ESDA

If the weather service confirms a tornado, it would be the first one in the county since 2014.

It would also be the second confirmed twister in the Wabash Valley on Dec. 10.

A confirmed tornado tracked through western Coles County earlier that night.

Recommended for you