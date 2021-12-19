Another tornado? NWS surveying Dec. 10 storm damage in Edgar County, Ill.

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The National Weather Service is working to determine if a tornado touched down in Edgar County on Friday, Dec. 10.
The damage was reported to the Edgar County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA).
Photos from the agency showed damaged grain silos and outbuildings, snapped trees and debris scattered across a nearby field.
ESDA said it happened north of Chrisman, near the Vermilion Co., Ill. line.
The area was under a tornado warning as thunderstorms moved through the region that night.
The NWS told News 10 a meteorologist was planning to survey the damage Sunday to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line wind gusts.
If the weather service confirms a tornado, it would be the first one in the county since 2014.
It would also be the second confirmed twister in the Wabash Valley on Dec. 10.
A confirmed tornado tracked through western Coles County earlier that night.