...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Red
Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...all of central Indiana.

* TIMING... Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 60s to around 70.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Abnormally dry conditions developing

  • 0
Drought Monitor 101322

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Abundant sunshine over the last few weeks has lead to some gorgeous fall weather, but it's also raising the concern for drought.

The latest Drought Monitor report shows abnormally dry conditions have expanded across the Wabash Valley.

This category on the Drought Monitor highlights regions that could see a drought develop.

Impacts from those dry conditions can include crops and pastures becoming stressed and lawns starting to turn brown.

In the fall season, dry vegetation can also lead to increased fire danger when there's low humidity and strong wind.

Last week's update showed the dry conditions north of Interstate 70.

Drought Monitor 100622

Drought Monitor released October 6, 2022.

They have since expanded across most of the area.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is produced through a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The agencies create a summary map that identifies general areas of drought and labels them by intensity. D1 is the least intense level and D4 the most intense.

They define drought as a moisture deficit bad enough to have social, environmental or economic effects.

D0 areas are not in drought, but are experiencing abnormally dry conditions that could turn into drought or are recovering from drought but are not yet back to normal.

The U.S. Drought Monitor report is released weekly on Thursdays. Storm Team 10 will continue to monitor trends and provide updates.

