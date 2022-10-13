Abnormally dry conditions developing

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Abundant sunshine over the last few weeks has lead to some gorgeous fall weather, but it's also raising the concern for drought.
The latest Drought Monitor report shows abnormally dry conditions have expanded across the Wabash Valley.
This category on the Drought Monitor highlights regions that could see a drought develop.
Impacts from those dry conditions can include crops and pastures becoming stressed and lawns starting to turn brown.
In the fall season, dry vegetation can also lead to increased fire danger when there's low humidity and strong wind.
Last week's update showed the dry conditions north of Interstate 70.
They have since expanded across most of the area.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is produced through a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The agencies create a summary map that identifies general areas of drought and labels them by intensity. D1 is the least intense level and D4 the most intense.
They define drought as a moisture deficit bad enough to have social, environmental or economic effects.
D0 areas are not in drought, but are experiencing abnormally dry conditions that could turn into drought or are recovering from drought but are not yet back to normal.
The U.S. Drought Monitor report is released weekly on Thursdays. Storm Team 10 will continue to monitor trends and provide updates.