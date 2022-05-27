Thursday, May 26, marked the 105th anniversary of Illinois' third deadliest tornado in recorded history.
The twister killed 108 people that day.
Originally, a single tornado was thought to have been on the ground for 293 miles; however, it was later determined to be four to eight separate tornadoes.
The most severe destruction occurred in Mattoon and Charleston where the damage was later ranked at F4 intensity on the original Fujita scale.
In Mattoon, the twister tore into the city just before 3:30 in the afternoon, ultimately killing 64 people and injuring 467 as it passed through the northern part of town, according to the National Weather Service.
It destroyed 496 homes, severely damaged 143 and produced an estimated $1.3 million in damage (in 1917 dollars).
After briefly lifting near Loxa, the tornado redeveloped and tore into nearby Charleston around 3:45, striking more of the city's center.
"Damaged or destroyed were 15 businesses, two lumberyards, two railways stations, the high school, county fairgrounds, power station, and gas reservoir. Over 220 homes were destroyed, and another 265 seriously damaged, with damage estimates at $1 million (in 1917 dollars)," according to the NWS' recap of the event.
The local newspaper was also hit, making it unable to publish until May 28th. On that day, it issued a "Cyclone Edition," a single 12x15 inch sheet of paper listing those who had died.
The death toll in Charleston was 34 with 182 people injured.
The storm spawned another tornado five miles southeast of Charleston. It then tracked southeast through Clark County, causing significant damage near Westfield and Marshall.
The National Weather Service complied a list of strange occurrences that were reported during the storm:
- A piece of wood was driven through a telegraph pole.
- Straw was driven 1/2 inch into a tree.
- A cow and horse were carried a quarter mile and set back down gently, uninjured.
- Books, photographs, etc. were found in Bloomington and Greencastle, Indiana, a distance of 50 to 70 miles. Receipts from the Harris Coal Company of Mattoon, as well as a Charleston grocery store, were found 100 miles away near Coatesville, Indiana.
- A flagpole and flag was carried 4 blocks from its original location, and planted into the ground in an upright position.
- A pump and 14 feet of water were sucked out of a well.
- At one house, everything was pulled out of the 2nd story through broken windows, but the house itself was undamaged except for the windows.
- Many birds completely lost their feathers.
- A woman and her two children had their home lifted away from them and tossed 50 feet, while they remained standing on the floor uninjured.
- At a grocery store, a grocer and customer were unhurt when the store was lifted above them and tossed away; several of the groceries in the aisles remained in place. A baseball-size hail stone landed on a scale that was being used to measure coffee, and "spoiled the weight."
- A 76 year old woman, who was believed to be on her deathbed, was unhurt when her house was destroyed around her. She vowed to "fool the doctors and live a long time yet."
- A cedar tree, of which none were growing within a mile radius, fell on a house.
- One house was largely blown away except for most of the kitchen; the tablecloth remained on the kitchen table.
- At Dodge Grove Cemetery, a monument estimated to weigh over a ton was turned upside down and driven back into the ground.
