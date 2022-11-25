 Skip to main content
"We're really trying to create a holiday atmosphere." Jolly Pines Tree Farm opens for the holiday season

jolly pines

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – You can buy your tree and the presents under it this weekend at the Jolly Pines Tree Farm in West Terre Haute. Jolly Pines is hosting its annual Jolly Market tomorrow, Saturday, November 26th.

The Jolly Market will have 18 local vendors and one food truck tomorrow, but the festivities don’t stop there. There will also be a fire, hot chocolate, music, and an appearance from Santa Claus.

Owner Sarah James encourages everyone to come out and shop local this year, “when you give just a little support, you are truly making that family or individual who has put their heart and soul into what they’re doing, you’re really making them be able to continue to do what they’re meant to do.”

James says there will be a little bit of something for everyone, from handmade jewelry and soaps to clothing and crafts; James hopes people will stop by and cross a few things off their Christmas lists.

The Jolly Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow.

