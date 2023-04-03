Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeals against arrest, Russian state media says

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White. Minor flooding along the lowest
reaches of the White will continue at least into the weekend and
along the Wabash River into next week. Minor flooding primarily
impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

The White River has crest and is falling. A secondary crest on the
Wabash is at Covington late Monday morning.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday may prolong flooding
along the Wabash River and lower White. Those with interests along
these rivers should monitor forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was
17.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 17.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.9 feet early Wednesday
morning. It will then fall Wednesday morning. It will rise to
18.0 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeals against arrest, Russian state media says

  • 0
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeals against arrest, Russian state media says

Gershkovich has filed an appeal against his arrest in Russia. He was arrested last week.

 The Wall Street Journal/AP

Detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has filed an appeal against his arrest in Russia, the Russian state news agency TASS reported Monday.

The agency cited the press service of the Lefortovo Court of Moscow, which took the American journalist into custody last week.

Gershkovich is currently being held in a pre-trial detention center at the notorious Lefortovo prison until May 29. He faces up to 20 years in prison on espionage charges. The Wall Street Journal has vehemently denied the spying accusations against Gershkovich.

No date for hearing the appeal has been set.

Gershkovich's arrest last week -- the first detention of an American reporter in Russia on allegations of spying since the Cold War -- highlighted the Kremlin's clampdown on media freedoms and the operations of foreign news outlets since Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.

It also sharpened relations between Moscow and the United States. US President Joe Biden has been blunt about Gershkovich's arrest, urging Russia to "let him go."

Russia's main security service, the FSB, claimed that Gershkovich, a correspondent based in Moscow, had been trying to obtain state secrets. The Wall Street Journal categorically rejected the accusation, saying in a statement that it "vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed his arrest on Sunday, according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

During the phone call, initiated by the American side, Lavrov told Blinken that Gershkovich's fate would be determined by a Russian court, the statement said.

The Journal's editor-in-chief, Emma Tucker, said Sunday that the call between Blinken and Lavrov was "hugely reassuring."

"We know that the US government is taking the case very seriously right up to the top," she told CBS News.

Gershkovich covers Russia, Ukraine and the former Soviet Union, according to his biography on the Wall Street Journal's website. He previously worked for news agency Agence France-Presse, the Moscow Times and the New York Times.

In December, the US secured the release of basketball star Brittney Griner, detained last year on what the US described as trumped-up drug smuggling charges, in a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. But the swap did not include another American whom the State Department has declared to be unlawfully detained, Paul Whelan.

In an email to the press Thursday after Gershkovich's arrest, Paul's brother David Whelan said: "Our family is sorry to hear that another American family will have to experience the same trauma that we have had to endure for the past 1,553 days."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Nathan Hodge contributed reporting

