Wabash Valley Half Marathon returns - how you can get involved

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Half Marathon is back by popular demand! It's hosted by the Wabash Valley Road Runners Organization. It will be making its first return since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

If a half marathon sounds a little too intimidating, there's a 5k option and a kid's fun run too! The fun run is for kids ages four to 14, and will finish with a Foam Homies party!

Runners will start at Dixie Bee Elementary School, and take a scenic route through the countryside. The 5k race will go through Ruble Park.

There will be awards for several different categories and pizza to re-fuel for all!

The Road Runners can't wait to get things up and running again!

"Our focus as the Wabash Valley Road Runners Organization is to provide a healthy platform for people to get out and move -- whether that's walking or running, or getting your kids involved in sports," Race Director Majel Wells said.

It's this Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 a.m. You can pre-register now on the Wabash Valley Road Runner's website.

