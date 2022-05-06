Visit these locations and buy a flower to help support breast cancer

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington, Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Terre Haute, Clinton, Riverton, and Lafayette.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 19.9 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 20.0 feet early Monday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage late next week.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9
feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Visit these locations and buy a flower to help support breast cancer

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors Organization wants you to paint the town pink! The group has been around for three decades and works to provide necessary resources and support to those suffering with breast cancer. 

You can help support the group by buying a beautiful flower on May 6th. Flowers will be sold at WTHI-TV, Baesler's Market, Meadows Shopping Center, Ace Hardware, Union Hospital, Terre Haute Convention Center, First Farmers Bank and Trust, and the Haute City Center. 

The money raised will go towards mammograms, gas cards, wigs for women undergoing chemotherapy, coping kits, and other resources. 

One carnation sells for $1.25. Get yours before they're gone!

