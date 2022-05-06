Visit these locations and buy a flower to help support breast cancer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors Organization wants you to paint the town pink! The group has been around for three decades and works to provide necessary resources and support to those suffering with breast cancer.
You can help support the group by buying a beautiful flower on May 6th. Flowers will be sold at WTHI-TV, Baesler's Market, Meadows Shopping Center, Ace Hardware, Union Hospital, Terre Haute Convention Center, First Farmers Bank and Trust, and the Haute City Center.
The money raised will go towards mammograms, gas cards, wigs for women undergoing chemotherapy, coping kits, and other resources.
One carnation sells for $1.25. Get yours before they're gone!