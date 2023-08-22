Vincennes Animal Shelter dealing with overcrowding

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Animal Shelter has been dealing with overcrowding issues for about a year now.
The shelter has seen an increase in dogs being surrendered by their owners.
Due to the increase in dogs, the Vincennes animal shelter is offering a special discount for adoptions.
While most dogs are available for $50, some of the dogs who have been at the shelter longest can go to their forever home for $25.
"All of the pets that we adopt out are spayed or neutered, they're microchipped, and they're up to date for their age on vaccines," said Director Leah Reagan.
Reagan says there is a number of reasons why people surrender their dog.
"We have people who are moving and say they can't take their dog with them or they got a puppy and it needed obedience work and they don't have time to work with it."
Reagan says that overcrowding can increase the chance of disease and illness spreading and places the dog under stress.
The overcrowding is also causing the shelter to run low on supplies.
According to Reagan, there are some days when the shelter will go through a 4o pound bag of dog food.
Reagan encourages people to stop by the Vincennes Animal Shelter and find their fur-ever friend.
"If you have room for another animal in your home, please come see us."
The Vincennes Animal Shelter is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00am until 4:00pm.
You can call the shelter at 812-882-8826.