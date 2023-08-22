 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values are expected
on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Vincennes Animal Shelter dealing with overcrowding

  • Updated
  • 0

Overcrowding at Vincennes Animal Shelter - 6pm

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Animal Shelter has been dealing with overcrowding issues for about a year now.

The shelter has seen an increase in dogs being surrendered by their owners.

Due to the increase in dogs, the Vincennes animal shelter is offering a special discount for adoptions.

While most dogs are available for $50, some of the dogs who have been at the shelter longest can go to their forever home for $25.

Dogs at Vincennes Animal Shelter

"All of the pets that we adopt out are spayed or neutered, they're microchipped, and they're up to date for their age on vaccines," said Director Leah Reagan.

Reagan says there is a number of reasons why people surrender their dog.

"We have people who are moving and say they can't take their dog with them or they got a puppy and it needed obedience work and they don't have time to work with it."

Reagan says that overcrowding can increase the chance of disease and illness spreading and places the dog under stress.

The overcrowding is also causing the shelter to run low on supplies.

According to Reagan, there are some days when the shelter will go through a 4o pound bag of dog food.

Reagan encourages people to stop by the Vincennes Animal Shelter and find their fur-ever friend.

"If you have room for another animal in your home, please come see us."

The Vincennes Animal Shelter is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00am until 4:00pm. 

You can call the shelter at 812-882-8826.

Recommended for you