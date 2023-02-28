Vigo County Health Department food inspections for February 20 - February 24

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for February 20 through February 24.
La Isla Mexican Restaurant, 1480 Ft. Harrison Rd. (3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed raw chicken and eggs stored over ready to eat and other food items in walk-in cooler. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener. Found sour cream and refrigerated cooked pork at 53 F.
Wing Stop, 2828 S. 3rd St. (3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on iced tea nozzle. Observed hand wash sinks not accessible. Observed raw chicken being held at 48 F.
Little Caesar’s, 2520 Wabash Ave. Unit N (2 Critical, 6 Non-Critical) Found cooked chicken wings in walk-in cooler with no date markings. Found baking pans and screens with built up carbon, grease and debris.
El Camino Real, 1119 N. 3rd St. (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and inside ice machine. Observed cleaning chemicals stored on shelf with pots and pans.
Expressway Mart, 1831 N. 3rd St. (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed miscellaneous objects in hand wash sink. Observed mouse droppings throughout establishment.
Popeye’s, 3551 S. US Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on 3 bay sink spray nozzle and on soda nozzles in dining room.
Speedway #8533, 2135 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found accumulated black debris on soda nozzles.
Subway, 3520 S. US Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
AMC Theatres Terre Haute 12, 3153 S. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found hand wash sink dirty.
McDonald’s, 3606 US Hwy 41 S (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
McDonald’s #6131, 3032 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed spray nozzle at 3-bay sink with accumulated black debris.
Subway #18135, 1014 S. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several food items in toppings cooler and produce cooler being held at 46-52F. All cold items must be 41F or less.
CVS Pharmacy, 2440 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Pizza City, 992 Walnut St. (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Steak N Shake #203, 2900 S. 3rd St. (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Love’s Travel Shop #664-Hardee’s, 1730 E. Harlan Dr. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
McDonald’s #6149, 222 S. 3rd St. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Corsair Cafe, 581 S. Airport St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Delish Café East, 8775 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Rick’s Smokehouse & Grill, 3102 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments without violations
Ben’s Soft Pretzels, 5555 S. US Hwy 41
Long John Silver’s #47, 2039 Lafayette Ave.
Love’s Travel Stop #664, 1730 E. Harlan Dr.
McAlister’s Deli, 3830 S. US Hwy 41
Rollie’s Pizza Inc., 5030 S. 7th St.
Starbuck’s Coffee #13952, 4900 US Hwy 41 S.
Walmart Supercenter #1310, 5555 S. US Hwy 41
Follow-Up
Wendy’s #29590, 2835 E. Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed soda nozzles in drive thru area with accumulated debris.
Food Establishments Approved to Open
Original Spaghetti & Sub House, 2446 Wabash Ave. (New Owners)
Food Pantry’s approved to Open
Council on Domestic Abuse, INC., 26 S. 17th St.
Sarah Schott Middle School Food Pantry, 1000 Grant St.
Wabash Valley Teen Challenge Food Pantry, 1324 Eagle St.
Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard Food Pantry, 129 N. 14th St.
Terre Haute Foursquare Food Pantry, 808 N. 13th St.