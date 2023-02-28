Vigo County Health Department food inspections for February 20 - February 24

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday /10:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Tuesday /10:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was 17.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1
feet early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for February 20 - February 24

  • Updated
  • 0
Food inspections

WTHI File Photo: Chris Essex 

 By Chris Essex

 

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for February 20 through February 24. 

 

La Isla Mexican Restaurant, 1480 Ft. Harrison Rd. (3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed raw chicken and eggs stored over ready to eat and other food items in walk-in cooler. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener. Found sour cream and refrigerated cooked pork at 53 F. 

Wing Stop, 2828 S. 3rd St. (3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on iced tea nozzle. Observed hand wash sinks not accessible. Observed raw chicken being held at 48 F.  

Little Caesar’s, 2520 Wabash Ave. Unit N (2 Critical, 6 Non-Critical) Found cooked chicken wings in walk-in cooler with no date markings. Found baking pans and screens with built up carbon, grease and debris. 

El Camino Real, 1119 N. 3rd St. (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and inside ice machine. Observed cleaning chemicals stored on shelf with pots and pans.  

Expressway Mart, 1831 N. 3rd St. (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed miscellaneous objects in hand wash sink. Observed mouse droppings throughout establishment. 

Popeye’s, 3551 S. US Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on 3 bay sink spray nozzle and on soda nozzles in dining room.  

Speedway #8533, 2135 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found accumulated black debris on soda nozzles.

Subway, 3520 S. US Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles. 

AMC Theatres Terre Haute 12, 3153 S. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found hand wash sink dirty.

McDonald’s, 3606 US Hwy 41 S (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.

McDonald’s #6131, 3032 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed spray nozzle at 3-bay sink with accumulated black debris.

Subway #18135, 1014 S. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several food items in toppings cooler and produce cooler being held at 46-52F. All cold items must be 41F or less.

CVS Pharmacy, 2440 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)

Pizza City, 992 Walnut St. (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)

Steak N Shake #203, 2900 S. 3rd St. (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)

Love’s Travel Shop #664-Hardee’s, 1730 E. Harlan Dr. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)

McDonald’s #6149, 222 S. 3rd St. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)

Corsair Cafe, 581 S. Airport St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Delish Café East, 8775 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) 

Rick’s Smokehouse & Grill, 3102 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

 

Establishments without violations

Ben’s Soft Pretzels, 5555 S. US Hwy 41

Long John Silver’s #47, 2039 Lafayette Ave.

Love’s Travel Stop #664, 1730 E. Harlan Dr.

McAlister’s Deli, 3830 S. US Hwy 41

Rollie’s Pizza Inc., 5030 S. 7th St.

Starbuck’s Coffee #13952, 4900 US Hwy 41 S.

Walmart Supercenter #1310, 5555 S. US Hwy 41

 

Follow-Up

Wendy’s #29590, 2835 E. Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed soda nozzles in drive thru area with accumulated debris. 

Food Establishments Approved to Open

Original Spaghetti & Sub House, 2446 Wabash Ave. (New Owners)

 

Food Pantry’s approved to Open

 

Council on Domestic Abuse, INC., 26 S. 17th St.

Sarah Schott Middle School Food Pantry, 1000 Grant St.

Wabash Valley Teen Challenge Food Pantry, 1324 Eagle St.

Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard Food Pantry, 129 N. 14th St.

Terre Haute Foursquare Food Pantry, 808 N. 13th St.

