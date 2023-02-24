Vigo County council continues talks about county worker raises

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council continues talking about raising county workers' wages.
A subcommittee met Friday to talk more about the Baker-Tilly Study.
It showed several county employees were earning below the state average for their respective jobs.
The subcommittee will discuss how much to raise their wages and when the changes will happen.
The committee hopes to hear from department heads and county employees as they make their recommendations.
The sub-committee will submit its recommendations to the full council on March 7.
The council will potentially vote on it on March 14.