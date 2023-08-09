Vigo Co. Supt. addresses infrastructure issues in one-on-one interview

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Schools Superintendent, Chris Himsel sat down with News 10 to discuss a variety of issues facing the district. Below is a transcript of his conversation on several school buildings in bad shape.

CHRIS HIMSEL: "I think there is a little bit of a reset. We have 4 brand new board members. We have a new superintendent, and we have a change in market forces and we've already done some work. So let's find out where our baseline is currently... The longer we wait, it's only getting more expensive."

RONDRELL MOORE: "We've seen things that were deficient. Especially when you compare them to other schools of like size in the state of Indiana. What are your thoughts just on the current conditions? And what would you like to see happen?"

HIMSEL: "Again, I don't want to get too far ahead of myself, but the first thing is, yes something needs to be done. Ok, we can agree on that. We need to find out the current conditions of are building are. And not just our high schools, but all of our buildings. We need to find out how much it's going to cost to get them up to what our community believes is an expected level."

RONDRELL: "Safe to say to say, you're not going to try to do the same thing that didn't go through, and try to ram that down?"

HIMSEL: "Are we going to turn around in the near future and try to repeat what's been done? No I don't think so." But after we go through and get a set of facts, will this board get a similar conclusion? I don't know the answer to that or reach a conclusion that's different? I don't know the answer to that."

RONDRELL: "How do you feel about referendums?"

HIMSEL: "In terms of capital referendums.. in terms of building buildings... there are mechanisms to go forward without a referendum, there are ways to do things without (sic) a referendum. Both of those have benefits and consequences. That's a situation our board's going to have to decide when it comes to those capital improvements. Which one is best for the community? Cause there's not a one size fits all."