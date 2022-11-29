 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be associated with a
line of showers and storms. Gradient winds will gust to 45 mph
this afternoon and evening before the strongest winds arrive
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

USMNT advances to World Cup knockout stage with hard-fought victory over Iran

The US Men's National Team (USMNT) advanced to the World Cup knockout stage after its victory over Iran on November 29. USA goalkeeper Matt Turner is seen here celebrating Christian Pulisic's winning goal.

 Dan Mullan/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

The US Men's National Team (USMNT) was made to work hard for its place in the World Cup knockout stage, earning a tough 1-0 win over Iran in a nerve-racking Group B decider at Qatar 2022.

Christian Pulisic's first-half goal was all that separated the two sides as the USMNT reached the round of 16 for the first time since 2014.

The pressure was certainly on for Gregg Berhalter's side in Qatar after the national team's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but the US got the job done with three gritty group performances.

It certainly wasn't pretty at times, in particular in the closing stages against Iran, but progressing through the group stage was the minimum expectation for this exciting young team.

There will be some concerns going into the knockout stages, though, after Pulisic suffered an abdominal injury while scoring the winner.

The USMNT will be hoping its star man, dubbed 'Captain America' by some, is fit for the round of 16 tie against the Netherlands on Saturday.

More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

