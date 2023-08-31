Upcoming walk hopes to bring suicide awareness

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and it's all about raising awareness in Knox County.
The annual Suicide Prevention Walk is coming up. It's a walk that's goal is to bring everyone together.
Its mission is to show everyone that even in dark times, it can get better and help is available.
Several mental health agencies will participate in the walk to provide resources to all in attendance.
The walk is happening on Saturday, September 16, at the Vincennes University outdoor track.
Check-in will occur at 8:30, and the walk will be after an opening ceremony that is scheduled to start at 9. Walk participants can choose from a 1,2,3, or 5-mile route.