Two juveniles hurt in southern Vigo County shooting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were hurt after a shooting in southern Vigo County.
The Vigo County Sheriff's office says they received a report two juveniles had been shot.
When officers arrived, they learned that a vehicle had taken off after the shooting.
Both victims were taken to Regional Hospital, where one was treated and released. The other is listed in stable condition.
Terre Haute Police found the suspect's vehicle on Spruce Street. Two males were taken to the sheriff's office for questioning.
After their investigation, police arrested Christopher Compton, 18.
He was charged with aggravated battery.
The investigation is ongoing.