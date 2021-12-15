Police investigate residents of home involved in Vermillion County animal rescue

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a massive animal rescue in Vermillion County.
Earlier this week, we reported the Parke-Vermillion Humane Society helped rescue 33 dogs and seven cats from a condemned home.
Originally, News 10 was told the property the animals were rescued from was condemned.
Now, the Humane Society says the property was not condemned.
The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office confirmed there is an investigation into the residents of the home - but we don't know what exactly that investigation involves.