Commissioners in Vigo Co. made changes to this animal ordinance - here's how it will impact you

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - New rules regarding animals are now in place in Vigo County.
Vigo County Commissioners approved updates to the Animal Control Ordinance at Tuesday's meeting. The update impacts goats, chickens, sheep and rabbits.
Now, people who live in the county can have the animals on their property even if that property is zoned residential. The commissioners chose to update the ordinance after people in rural communities were being cited for having chickens and goats.
Evelyn Davis lives in Shepardsville. She had to give up her goats or face fines. Davis says it was devastating for her grandkids. That’s when she went to commissioners for help with what she called an outdated ordinance.
"I could look out my back door and see cows. I could look out my front door and see horses but the little block that I lived on was residential so it's kind of silly, you know?"
District 1 Commissioner Brendan Kearns says, "That was the eye-opener for me that this is wrong, to have somebody's pets displaced because of something silly was just wrong for that individual and for the community when you get down to it."
Kearns explains there are rules about how many animals can live on a property based on acreage and animals can't be a nuisance to neighbors.
Davis says she hopes to get some of her goats back soon.