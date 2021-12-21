You are the owner of this article.
Wastewater Treatment Union lands new deal going into the new year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's Wastewater Treatment Union has a new deal in place with the city.

The Sanitary Board approved a four-year contract with the city Tuesday morning. It calls for a 13% raise for workers, spread out over the life of the contract.

Workers also agreed to a 70/30 split on health benefits, meaning they will pay 30% of all health premiums. The city will cover the rest.

City Attorney Eddie Felling says this is a really good financial package for the waste water employees.

"We're happy with it. They were great throughout the negotiations. They're a good team, and we enjoy working with them," Felling said.

This new deal will go into place January 1st.

