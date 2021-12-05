Prayer vigil held for local deputy

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over in Rockville Indiana, a prayer vigil was held in honor of Deputy Chris McCann.
If you remember, we told you Deputy McCann had a cardiac arrest. He was hospitalized when his heart stopped beating last July. Members of the community and his workforce gathered to pray. They hope to see him back on his feet soon.
The Parke County Sheriff has a message for McCann and everybody who loves him.
"If you're listening Chris everybody out here just hopes you make a full recovery soon. Come back home to your family the community and us at the Parke Co Sheriffs Office," says Sheriff Cole.