Hamilton Center celebrates another graduate of its New Citizen Program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local program is working to build up people who have served jail or prison time.
Hamilton Center's New Citizen Program just celebrated the graduation of another participant. People in the program work with different departments in the organization.
This allows them to gain different skill sets. They also receive help with challenges they may face in society. The Hamilton Center says this is all about offering a second chance.
If successful, taking part in the program can end in employment. The Hamilton Center says several local businesses and community partners are involved.