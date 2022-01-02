'We just all stick together' local archery team raises funds for two lives lost

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - One local community came together today for a benefit. The Sullivan Elementary Archery Team is raising funds for two lives lost in a tragic accident.
Back in December, a car crash left two people dead. A mom and her 10-year-old daughter. They were both heavily involved in the Sullivan community. Now the community is coming back together to honor them.
Ashley Hedden was a coach with the Sullivan Elementary Archery Team. And her daughter Grace played on that team. The team had a benefit for the family on Sunday.
"So overwhelming words can't even describe it."
Coach Alex Grable says the community has really come together at this time. He says it was important to let them know the City of Sullivan is there for the family.
"They're part of our archer family and we just all stick together, that's what you do in rough times."
People got a chance to show off their skills and shoot arrows at a target.
Coach Grable says the Hedden family played a huge part in their archery team.
"She spent countless hours with our team and was a huge help. This was her daughter's Graces first year in elementary and she got to shoot her first tournament and got 3rd place so it's going to be a huge loss in our community and as well as her team."
All proceeds from the event will go back to the family.
"The public outreach to us has been overwhelming and how they've supported us and what they've done for the family. it's amazing to live in a small community."
If you would like to help click here.