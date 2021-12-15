101 Cards for a 101 year old Holocaust Survivor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A very special birthday is coming up towards the end of December.
Mr. Walter Sommers is a holocaust survivor. He's turning 101 on December 29th. He's helped out at the Candles Holocaust Museum for years until the pandemic hit and his health started to decline.
Last year the community helped send him more than 300 hundred cards. This year they're asking for 101 because that's how old he is turning. Officials at the museum say he's been a volunteer for years in the community.
"He has been a staple, he's helped desegregate Terre Haute in the mid-60's we just want to show him the love the community has for him," says Leah Simpson.
If you want to send a card to Walter, you can send it to the Candles Holocaust Museum.
Their address is: 1532 S 3rd St, Terre Haute, IN 47802