Underground fires in downtown Terre Haute result in power outages

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned Duke Energy plans to shut off power to most of downtown Terre Haute.

We talked to Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry. He confirmed to News 10 there was an underground electrical issue.

A post from the Terre Haute Police Department on social media said underground fires were to blame.

The power issues are impacting customers along Wabash Avenue from 9th Street to the Vigo County Courthouse, north to Cherry Street and south to Ohio Street.

Duke Energy expects to be working on the issue until Thursday evening.

