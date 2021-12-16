Power outage continues in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As of early Friday morning power remained off in much of downtown Terre Haute.
We talked to Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry. He confirmed to News 10 there was an underground electrical issue.
A post from the Terre Haute Police Department on social media said underground fires were to blame.
Duke Energy now says it does not expect service to be fully restored until at least 2:00 Friday afternoon.
The power issues are impacting customers along Wabash Avenue from 9th Street to the Vigo County Courthouse, north to Cherry Street and south to Ohio Street.