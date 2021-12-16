You are the owner of this article.
Power fixed in downtown Terre Haute - here's what happened

Downtown power outage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Power has been restored to the section of downtown Terre Haute impacted by a Thursday afternoon outage.

Underground fires in downtown Terre Haute result in power outages

Duke Energy crews worked into Friday morning to restore the power. Power was restored around 7:15.

Duke Energy said the issue started with an underground wire that went bad.

A Thursday afternoon post on the Terre Haute Police Department's Facebook page said there were underground fires.

The power issues impacted customers along Wabash Avenue from 9th Street to the Vigo County Courthouse, north to Cherry Street and south to Ohio Street.

