Indiana USAR Task Force 1 heads to Mayfield to help with storm recovery efforts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana USAR Task Force 1 is now helping with storm relief efforts in Mayfield, Kentucky.
This comes after multiple tornadoes left a path of death and destruction throughout the state.
The team left around 4:00 PM on Saturday and arrived later that evening.
On Sunday morning, the team began search and rescue operations at the site of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory. At least two dozen team members and several search dogs are involved with operations here.
Officials say more than 100 people were inside the factory Friday night when a tornado hit and the building collapsed. As of now, several dozen people are accounted for, but many are still missing, making these operations critical to saving lives.
