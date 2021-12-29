You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Elliston down to Petersburg.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.
.Widespread 1 to 3 inch rainfall totals since Christmas Eve will
continue to lead to rising river levels across much of the region
over the next 24-48 hrs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY,
JANUARY 06...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, January 06.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Wednesday was 17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday, January 06.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Indiana hospitalizations up 700 percent since summer, Holcomb extends COVID-19 executive orders

  • Updated
Indiana hospitalizations up 700 percent since summer, Holcomb extends COVID-19 executive orders

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says the pandemic continues to impact Hoosier communities.

That's why he and top state officials gave an update on the situation on Tuesday.

One of the key takeaways is the COVID-19 emergency order extension.

The health emergency and related orders now stands until February 1 of 2022.

The orders deal with measures helping the state deal with the virus. It also calls on Hoosiers to get vaccinated and be responsible thru testing and isolating when necessary.

You can read the full order here.

The state said they've received a limited supply of medications to treat COVID-19. They continue to say the vaccine is the most efficient way to handle the virus. 

Medication

Indiana hospitals

Health leaders also discussed the burden on Hoosier hospitals.

Indiana's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, said the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals continues to climb.

More than 3,000 people are in the hospital statewide with COVID-19. That's according to the latest data from the state health department.

Since June, hospitalizations have climbed by around 700 percent. The overall hospital census is the highest it's been in five years.

"We are often seeing patients held in the emergency room for hours - and sometimes days, waiting until a bed becomes available, which is difficult for the patient, their family and staff. Patients are being cared for in hallways and conference rooms," Dr. Weaver said.

She went on to say more than 80 percent of those in the hospital with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.

Weaver urged people to avoid the Emergency Room to get tested for COVID-19 but stressed if you need emergency treatment - that's a different story.

Union Health

Last week, we first reported the Indiana National Guard would send soldiers to help with a surge in patients at Union Health.

This possibly includes Union Hospital in Terre Haute and Clinton.

Here's the National Guard's role at Union Health - plus the latest hospitalization numbers and how you can get vaccinated

On Tuesday, we heard more from the National Guard about their role within the hospital.

A representative with the National Guard told us their Hospital Recovery Support Team typically has two medics. The medic will help collect vitals, run IVs, and collect blood.

Four more service members will generally help with non-patient care things. This includes room cleaning, food delivery, paperwork and restocking supplies.

The National Guard told us they have the capabilities to handle more, but the specifics depend on the hospital demand.

We also reached out to Union Health on Tuesday for an update on hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, Union Health has 55 people in the hospital with COVID-19. Fifteen people with COVID-19 are in the ICU.

Testing and Vaccines

The Vigo County Health Department has several opportunities to get tested or vaccinated for COVID-19 coming up.

You can get tested at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

So far, 1,872 people have used the fairgrounds to get tested.

If you are looking to get vaccinated, an event is scheduled to take place at the Ivy Tech Center for Workforce Development. This happens on January 4 and 5 from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M.

