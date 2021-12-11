Governor Pritzker activates State Emergency Operations Center in response to severe weather

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WTHI) - Several states throughout the Midwest reported severe damage from Friday night's deadly storms.
In Edwardsville, Illinois six people were found dead after the collapse of a roof at an Amazon warehouse. Additionally many homes and businesses saw major destruction and damage.
In response, Governor JB Pritzker activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Saturday.
This is all in an effort to respond and monitor severe weather throughout the state.
Residents are encouraged to stay clear of areas with significant damage.
Officials say it is important to allow emergency crews to lead the charge in search, rescue, and clean-up efforts.
For more information, visit Ready.Illinois.gov.