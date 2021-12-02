You are the owner of this article.
Listen to the full 911 call that sparked Terre Haute police officer's reported viral dog kicking video

THPD Dog photo from body cam
By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing our coverage of the viral video of a local police officer that sparked national outrage.

It all started with a viral video of a Terre Haute police officer kicking a dog. The video was captured on a Ring doorbell camera, shared on Twitter - and from there, it went viral.

The original claim on Twitter

The person who originally posted the video on Twitter posted the following text with it:

She claims there was a burglary at her family's home - and that's how the dogs got out. 

So far, that original video has been viewed nearly 800,000 times on Twitter alone.

We've reached out to the family involved in this video, so far, they've declined to give News 10 an interview. The family also declined to file a complaint.

The Terre Haute Police response

The Terre Haute Police Department said it was responding to an animal complaint call to dispatchers.

You can hear the full 911 call in the video below.

Full animal complaint 911 call

The person who made the call to dispatchers claimed the dog involved has a bite history and is "extremely aggressive." She claims the dog was "terrorizing" people. At one point, she claims the dog was chasing a little girl.

We made two edits to the video. One was to redact the caller's address and the other was to remove a long period of silence on the call.

On Wednesday, the Terre Haute Police Department released body cam video from the officer in the Ring doorbell camera video. The video below includes the entire file provided by the police department. If you decide to watch the video - be aware it includes vulgar language and images that may be hard to see.

Police posted a lengthy statement regarding the incident. You can read the entire statement at the bottom of this story.

Unedited body cam video from the Terre Haute Police Department

We reached out to Chief Shawn Keen for details on the department's protocols to responding to aggressive animals. They have denied our request for comment.

While the police department conducts its own internal investigation - the officer involved has been placed on administrative duty assignment.

The prosecutor's office

The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office viewed the video and determined the officer involved did not commit a crime.

On Wednesday, we talked with Prosecutor Terry Modesitt. He said he did not find any that any criminal activity occurred. He based this off of the Burns Indiana Statute.

Terre Haute Police Department responds, with body cam footage, to viral dog kicking video

"At this point, I made a determination that I don't feel any crime has been committed. The officer was doing his duty. Now whether or not he acted against THPD policy or their department rules or anything like that - that's up for the police department to determine," Modesitt said.

The prosecutor's office also released a lengthy statement. You can read that below the Terre Haute Police Department statement.

 

Terre Haute Police Department Statement

 

Vigo County Prosecutor's Office Statement 

