Local woman helps out with relief efforts to Kentucky

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Mayfield, Kentucky, was one of the hardest-hit places after a powerful tornado swept through the Midwest on Friday.
Now members of our community are trying to lend a helping hand.
One local woman is leading the charge in taking up donations for families in Mayfield, Kentucky. This is all to help those hit hardest by the recent tornados in Kentucky.
As soon as Sullivan resident Kaylee Retseck heard the terrible news, she knew she had to do something about it.
"Sullivan has recently had its own set of tragedies and sometimes we just feel helpless in those moments so I just kind of took the opportunity to put some action behind those feelings."
The Wabash Valley experienced some rough weather recently too, but nothing compared to what happened in Kentucky this past weekend.
"We prepared our own home and our own children for what could have happened at our house thankfully it didn't. And I was just heartbroken it's right before Christmas. I'm sure there are mothers down there that don't have presents for their babies and that just tugged on my heartstrings a little bit."
Retseck is collecting food, clothes, toiletries, and Christmas toys, among other things. She has drop-off locations at several local businesses like Kara's Kupcakes. She says support from the community has made her very happy - and there is still time for you to help out too.
"They can continue to drop off at the First Christian Church after that date, and then we'll make sure that those donations, either material or monetary, get linked to the right organization to make it down there the following weekend."
Retseck plans to drive down to Kentucky this Tuesday to drop off items she's collected from community members.
Other drop-off locations in Sullivan include Melody Hardware and Bobes Pizza.