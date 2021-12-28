Indiana nurse shares transplant journey as U.S. sees record-breaking year

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Elliston

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton

.The combination of high water from rains last week and an expected
1 to 1.5 inches Tuesday will lead to renewed flooding along much of
the Wabash River with the potential for additional flooding along
the lower White River.  Additional rains later this week will
prolong flooding and may lead to flooding at points not currently
forecast to reach flood stage.  Flooding is ongoing near Lafayette
and will begin in the next 48 hours at points downstream.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
EST /915 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From this evening to Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 19.8 feet early Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Elliston

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton

.The combination of high water from rains last week and an expected
1 to 1.5 inches Tuesday will lead to renewed flooding along much of
the Wabash River with the potential for additional flooding along
the lower White River.  Additional rains later this week will
prolong flooding and may lead to flooding at points not currently
forecast to reach flood stage.  Flooding is ongoing near Lafayette
and will begin in the next 48 hours at points downstream.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
EST /915 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 19.8 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Elliston

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton

.The combination of high water from rains last week and an expected
1 to 1.5 inches Tuesday will lead to renewed flooding along much of
the Wabash River with the potential for additional flooding along
the lower White River.  Additional rains later this week will
prolong flooding and may lead to flooding at points not currently
forecast to reach flood stage.  Flooding is ongoing near Lafayette
and will begin in the next 48 hours at points downstream.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
EST /915 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 05...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Wednesday, January 05.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 20.0 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana nurse shares transplant journey as U.S. sees record-breaking year

  • Updated
Transplant record Schnur interview

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United States has seen a record of 40,000 organ transplants in 2021, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

One of the recipients is Jess Schnur from Evansville, Indiana. She received a liver in August of this year, after being diagnosed with Primary Biliary Cholangitis, an autoimmune liver disease, in 2014.

Indiana nurse shares transplant journey as U.S. sees record-breaking year

She was 30-years-old at the time. Her doctors said this condition normally impacted women in their 60s or 70s, but that it typically did not impact their lifespan. Schnur's journey ended up being quite different.

Her doctors tried different treatments, but they did not see the results they wanted and said it was time to get her on the transplant list in October of 2020 - news that came just before the holidays.

"He said I can get you to the age of 40, but probably not to the age of 45 and that was scary," Schnur recalled in an interview with WTHI-TV. "This was my last Christmas. I need to do everything I can and enjoy this because this would very well be my last Christmas."

She was officially listed for transplant in January of this year. Schnur was in the hospital and had emergency surgery in August.

"Within a few days, they had a liver transplant. I rolled out on August the 13th. Friday the 13th isn't unlucky for me anymore," she said.

This holiday season was a different one for Schnur, one that came with some relief.

"We went from very sad and subdued to every little thing, going outside and smelling the flowers, I get to do this still. I get to keep doing this," she said.

Schnur also knows what it's like to be on the other side of the patient's bed. She's a nurse with a background in cardiology intensive care. She said her experience with the transplant has made her a better nurse. 

"Even if it doesn't work out for me, I'm going to make sure my patients benefit from what I've learned. I've been in their shoes now," she said.

Schnur said she better understands some of the struggles patients face in the process to receive care. It led her to have an idea for support groups, which COVID-19 has now impacted. 

Indiana nurse shares transplant journey as U.S. sees record-breaking year

"You have to decide, 'Am I paying for this medicine now? Am I going to pay the electric bill?' I've seen it. I understand now why sometimes my patients don't get the medicines. I'm like I can help you. Reach out to me. Don't be afraid to say that." 

Schnur is an advocate for the Indiana Donor Network. She's also an Ambassador for UNOS. With that work, she points myths about the organ donation process. She says even when you're on the registry, doctors will still provide life-saving care when you need it.

"We are not doing things to make organs happen. We give it our best shot for that donor hero until the very end when we know nothing else can be done. By signing up, it doesn't mean 'we don't have to try so hard.' We still want you to live," she said.

There are 1,078 candidates waiting in Indiana for transplants. People living in Indiana and Illinois have several easy ways to become a donor and potentially be a match for those patients. There are sign-ups through license branches, as well as opportunities online.  

You can learn more about becoming and organ donor and the donation process through Donate Life Indiana and the United Network for Organ Sharing

