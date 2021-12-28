Indiana nurse shares transplant journey as U.S. sees record-breaking year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United States has seen a record of 40,000 organ transplants in 2021, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.
One of the recipients is Jess Schnur from Evansville, Indiana. She received a liver in August of this year, after being diagnosed with Primary Biliary Cholangitis, an autoimmune liver disease, in 2014.
She was 30-years-old at the time. Her doctors said this condition normally impacted women in their 60s or 70s, but that it typically did not impact their lifespan. Schnur's journey ended up being quite different.
Her doctors tried different treatments, but they did not see the results they wanted and said it was time to get her on the transplant list in October of 2020 - news that came just before the holidays.
"He said I can get you to the age of 40, but probably not to the age of 45 and that was scary," Schnur recalled in an interview with WTHI-TV. "This was my last Christmas. I need to do everything I can and enjoy this because this would very well be my last Christmas."
She was officially listed for transplant in January of this year. Schnur was in the hospital and had emergency surgery in August.
"Within a few days, they had a liver transplant. I rolled out on August the 13th. Friday the 13th isn't unlucky for me anymore," she said.
This holiday season was a different one for Schnur, one that came with some relief.
"We went from very sad and subdued to every little thing, going outside and smelling the flowers, I get to do this still. I get to keep doing this," she said.
Schnur also knows what it's like to be on the other side of the patient's bed. She's a nurse with a background in cardiology intensive care. She said her experience with the transplant has made her a better nurse.
"Even if it doesn't work out for me, I'm going to make sure my patients benefit from what I've learned. I've been in their shoes now," she said.
Schnur said she better understands some of the struggles patients face in the process to receive care. It led her to have an idea for support groups, which COVID-19 has now impacted.
"You have to decide, 'Am I paying for this medicine now? Am I going to pay the electric bill?' I've seen it. I understand now why sometimes my patients don't get the medicines. I'm like I can help you. Reach out to me. Don't be afraid to say that."
Schnur is an advocate for the Indiana Donor Network. She's also an Ambassador for UNOS. With that work, she points myths about the organ donation process. She says even when you're on the registry, doctors will still provide life-saving care when you need it.
"We are not doing things to make organs happen. We give it our best shot for that donor hero until the very end when we know nothing else can be done. By signing up, it doesn't mean 'we don't have to try so hard.' We still want you to live," she said.
There are 1,078 candidates waiting in Indiana for transplants. People living in Indiana and Illinois have several easy ways to become a donor and potentially be a match for those patients. There are sign-ups through license branches, as well as opportunities online.
You can learn more about becoming and organ donor and the donation process through Donate Life Indiana and the United Network for Organ Sharing.