"Getting a shot is going to save your life," - Local doctor urges community to get vaccinated as Omicron variant spreads

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning that the new Omicron variant poses a very high global risk.
As of now, the variant has been reported in at least 20 nations across the globe. Health experts say it won't be long until the strain makes its way to the United States.
Now, local doctors throughout the Wabash Valley are beginning to prepare for Omicron's arrival.
"Just getting a shot is going to save your life," Dr. Anwer Jaffri, an infectious disease doctor at the Wabash Valley ID Clinic, said.
Dr. Jaffri is an infectious disease doctor serving the Wabash Valley. He is just one of many local physicians urging more locals to protect themselves during a time of a new variant circulating the globe.
"I'm concerned that in the next couple of weeks, it'll get worse because of thanksgiving that just passed," he said. "We (doctors and nurses) are stretched thin at this present time. Our concern is it could get worse in the coming weeks."
The new variant of concern was first discovered by researchers in South Africa. WHO says the new strain carries a unique set of mutations. These, in turn, could give the virus an advantage in driving new surges of infections.
But the new strain's impending arrival to the area is coming at a time when COVID-19 cases are already back on the rise.
"It's sad as a physician in our communities," Dr. Jaffri said. "We make rounds and see patients with 40 and 46-year-old people who have two or three kids, and they're dying with it. It's not good. It's really sad."
In just the last three weeks, Indiana saw an 82% rise in hospitalizations. Now, with the new strain making its way to the area, doctors are urging more locals to get vaccinated.
"I cannot emphasize it more, and I wish I could say some magic words that my community will listen... We need to get vaccinated," Dr. Jaffri said. "Help yourself, help your parents, and help the community to contain this virus so we can go on with our normal life."
There is still much more to learn about the new strain, including the transmissibility and its severity. Local doctors say we should have new data in the next one to two weeks.