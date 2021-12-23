COVID-19: The latest local stats on hospitalizations, infections and vaccinations

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The latest numbers from the Indiana Department of Health are in, and the big takeaway - ICU beds are at a premium in the Wabash Valley.

The state released its latest COVID-19 maps and stats late Wednesday night. Here's how it all breaks down.

Hospitals and ICU beds

Indiana Department of Homeland Security breaks the state up into several districts, with much of the Wabash Valley falling under District 7.

Counties include Vermillion, Parke, Vigo, Putnam, Clay, Owen, Sullivan and Greene Counties.

While we don't have access to specific hospital data, we do have a breakdown of the entire region.

District 7 has a total of 58 ICU beds.

34.5 percent of ICU beds are in use for non-COVID-19 patients

43.1 percent of ICU beds are in use for COVID-19 patients

22.4 percent of ICU beds are available

Indiana National Guard and Union Health

On Wednesday, News 10 learned the Indiana National Guard would deploy soldiers to assist with a COVID-19 surge at Union Health.

Union Health says soldiers from Indiana will be used in several different roles - including clinical and general support.

It's unclear if they will be used at both Union Hospital locations, Terre Haute and Clinton, or in other capacities.

We reached out to Union Health for further clarification.

Union Health The only information being released at this time is the press release that I have already sent all media outlets. Unfortunately, we do not have anyone available for an on-camera, ZOOM or phone interview at this time. The health and safety of our patients is our number one priority as we continue to battle the COVID-19 surge.

Statewide metrics map

When we take a look at the statewide COVID-19 color-coded map, none of the counties in the Wabash Valley are in the red. The red is the worst on the state's advisory level ratings.

The entire Wabash Valley in Indiana is currently in the orange.

Variants

So far, at least according to the stats - the Omicron variant of the virus has not been much of a factor in Indiana.

Breaking down the numbers, 99.4 percent of reported COVID-19 cases are the Delta variant. Only .1 percent of cases, according to the state, are Omicron right now.

Indiana was one of the last states to have a confirmed case of the Omicron variant.

Vaccinations

Here's a look at the latest look at vaccination numbers in the Wabash Valley.

Vigo County

Population over five years old: 100,993

Fully vaccinated: 49,700

Percent: 49.2

Vermillion County

Population over five years old: 14,646

Fully vaccinated: 6,752

Percent: 46.1

Parke County

Population over five years old: 15,916

Fully vaccinated: 6,589

Percent: 41.4

Clay County

Population over five years old: 24,603

Fully vaccinated: 11,072

Percent: 45

Greene County

Population over five years old: 30,203

Fully vaccinated: 14,319

Percent: 47.4

Sullivan County

Population over five years old: 19,617

Fully vaccinated: 9,812

Percent: 50

Knox County

Population over five years old: 34,528

Fully vaccinated: 17,016

Percent: 49.3

Daviess County

Population over five years old: 30,603

Fully vaccinated: 10,962

Percent: 35.8

Martin County

Population over five years old: 9,662

Fully vaccinated: 4,119

Percent: 42.6