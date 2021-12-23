COVID-19: The latest local stats on hospitalizations, infections and vaccinations

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The latest numbers from the Indiana Department of Health are in, and the big takeaway - ICU beds are at a premium in the Wabash Valley.
The state released its latest COVID-19 maps and stats late Wednesday night. Here's how it all breaks down.
Hospitals and ICU beds
Indiana Department of Homeland Security breaks the state up into several districts, with much of the Wabash Valley falling under District 7.
Counties include Vermillion, Parke, Vigo, Putnam, Clay, Owen, Sullivan and Greene Counties.
While we don't have access to specific hospital data, we do have a breakdown of the entire region.
- District 7 has a total of 58 ICU beds.
- 34.5 percent of ICU beds are in use for non-COVID-19 patients
- 43.1 percent of ICU beds are in use for COVID-19 patients
- 22.4 percent of ICU beds are available
Indiana National Guard and Union Health
On Wednesday, News 10 learned the Indiana National Guard would deploy soldiers to assist with a COVID-19 surge at Union Health.
Union Health says soldiers from Indiana will be used in several different roles - including clinical and general support.
It's unclear if they will be used at both Union Hospital locations, Terre Haute and Clinton, or in other capacities.
We reached out to Union Health for further clarification.
Statewide metrics map
When we take a look at the statewide COVID-19 color-coded map, none of the counties in the Wabash Valley are in the red. The red is the worst on the state's advisory level ratings.
The entire Wabash Valley in Indiana is currently in the orange.
Variants
So far, at least according to the stats - the Omicron variant of the virus has not been much of a factor in Indiana.
Breaking down the numbers, 99.4 percent of reported COVID-19 cases are the Delta variant. Only .1 percent of cases, according to the state, are Omicron right now.
Indiana was one of the last states to have a confirmed case of the Omicron variant.
Vaccinations
Here's a look at the latest look at vaccination numbers in the Wabash Valley.
Vigo County
Population over five years old: 100,993
Fully vaccinated: 49,700
Percent: 49.2
Vermillion County
Population over five years old: 14,646
Fully vaccinated: 6,752
Percent: 46.1
Parke County
Population over five years old: 15,916
Fully vaccinated: 6,589
Percent: 41.4
Clay County
Population over five years old: 24,603
Fully vaccinated: 11,072
Percent: 45
Greene County
Population over five years old: 30,203
Fully vaccinated: 14,319
Percent: 47.4
Sullivan County
Population over five years old: 19,617
Fully vaccinated: 9,812
Percent: 50
Knox County
Population over five years old: 34,528
Fully vaccinated: 17,016
Percent: 49.3
Daviess County
Population over five years old: 30,603
Fully vaccinated: 10,962
Percent: 35.8
Martin County
Population over five years old: 9,662
Fully vaccinated: 4,119
Percent: 42.6