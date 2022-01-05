Full House Resorts drops casino-related lawsuit, clearing the road for Churchill Downs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned that Full House Resorts will drop its lawsuit against the Indiana Gaming Commission.
This will allow Churchill Downs to begin the process of building a casino in Terre Haute.
Full House sued the Indiana Gaming Commission last month, claiming the commission violated the Indiana open door law during its November meeting.
That's when the commission selected Churchill Downs to operate the Terre Haute casino.
Last month, Lucy Luck Gaming dropped its appeal against a commission decision not to renew its gaming license in 2021.
Churchill Downs submitted plans to build a casino behind the Haute City Center.
The company's ceo says it's open to moving the casino to the I-70, State Road 46 interchange.
