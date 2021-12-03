Court docs reveal former Clay Co. teacher and youth minister may have a history of sex crimes involving children

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a former Clay County teacher who was arrested on Thursday, accused in sex crimes involving children.

Here's what we reported

Earlier this week, we showed you this video from Predator Catchers, Inc. that appeared to show David Dowdy interacting with who he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

Dowdy was arrested on Thursday morning and booked into the Vigo County Jail.

Who is David Dowdy

Dowdy was a youth minister and third-grade teacher at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Brazil.

Dowdy was charged with child solicitation.

The crimes, according to court documents

News 10 obtained court documents in connection to Dowdy's arrest and charges. Everything below is cited back to the court documents filed in Vigo County.

Police said they received information from Predator Catchers, Inc. (PCI) that said they conducted an operation where Dowdy traveled to meet an underage female. The decoy in the operation specifically involving Dowdy posed as a 13-year-old girl.

Dowdy allegedly messaged the decoy, who was acting like a 13-year-old girl, on an app called Whisper. Dowdy reportedly steered the conversation towards sex and discussed meeting up with the girl. Several times in the conversations, both confirmed their age - with Dowdy saying he is 42 and the decoy claiming she is 13.

The two planned a meeting at IGA in West Terre Haute on November 27.Court documents alleged that when Dowdy met the teen, he was confronted by PCI and quickly sped away.

The Clay County prosecutor told police Dowdy called the school he worked for and resigned after he was confronted by PCI. About an hour later, Dowdy's wife called 911, telling dispatchers he was trying to kill himself. He was taken to the hospital for observation. Officials got warrants to take Dowdy's personal electronic devices.

During text exchanges with the decoy, Dowdy expressed concern this might be a set up, saying, "How can you possibly prove to me you aren't a set up!"

In the text exchange, Dowdy told the decoy from PCI he "played with a couple of them," referring to sexual activity with underage girls. In the exchange, Dowdy allegedly said he's had sex with various underage girls.

The two continue to talk, going into details about sexual acts Dowdy wanted to perform on the would-be 13-year-old and made plans to meet.

Who is Predator Catchers, Inc.?

Police said PCI had been involved in over 300 investigations in multiple Indiana counties.

PCI says they are a 501(c)(3) organization that catches and exposes predators worldwide. They claim they are non-violent and work to provide valid evidence to police.

This is how the organization's website describes itself: