After 30 years of guiding young journalists at WTHI, News 10's Mike Latta says goodbye to news

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is saying goodbye to a long-time coworker and friend. Mike Latta.
You may know Mike from Fork in the Road, but local journalists and community leaders know him as an integral part of our success at News 10.
Mike is wrapping up his 30-year-long career at WTHI. He has mentored young reporters and photographers (the web guy posting this story) who are now working across the country during his time here.
Mike has won three regional Emmy awards and is part of the Silver Circle.
Being a journalist is an around-the-clock job, and Mike is one of the people you can always count on to get the job done.
From all of us at News 10 - Mike - we wish you the best of luck on your next adventure.