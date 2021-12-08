Solar panel farms up for discussion in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -Tonight a town meeting was held. And the main focus was solar panel farms potentially coming to Sullivan County! For many community members, this proposal raises some concerns.
At the Sullivan County Redevelopment Commission meeting, two main topics were discussed. They were the Hoosier Jack Solar Project and Turtle Creek Solar Project. Those are two different places in Sullivan County. The projects would bring solar panels to those areas. Wednesday night the commission voted to move forward with "Hoosier Jack" and not "Turtle Creek."
Jackie Ridge is a New Lebanon resident. She says she's been attending many meetings surrounding this topic and says she's happy with the outcome.
"We have some time to kind've work out any details with Duke and hopefully have more means to work with them with this and them work with us. But I think overall we got some questions answered."
The Sullivan County Redevelopment Commission talks about how it came to this decision.
"Hoosier Jack Solar was approved by this board under support to move forward for the abatement process to the commissioners next county council after that if it's approved through the commissioners. Turtle Creek was not due to not having a definite person list. We didn't feel like they were ready to request at this time."
Meanwhile, officials with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions say the Solar Farms would be a great addition to Sullivan County.
"The proposed solar farms also known as photovoltaic power plants are establishments where we generate electricity from solar panels and one is proposed near Farmersburg and the other near the Turtle Creek reservoir."
Again, Ridges says she's satisfied overall, with the decision,
but she still has some concerns moving forward.
"Our main concern is the setbacks that our properties may be facing with the solar panels being so close to our community and completely surrounding our community. We are worried about how that will affect the town."
Both Ridge and the rest of the community will be keeping a close eye to see how things turn out.