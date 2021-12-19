"They are tired, exhausted" Nursing shortages still a problem

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many places across the country are experiencing nursing shortages; this includes many hospitals throughout Indiana.
Hospitals across the nation are struggling to find nurses; the same trend is being seen here in the Wabash Valley. One local college is working to help solve this problem.
Lisa Eagans, with Western Governors University, says the nursing shortage problem is something they projected for a while now. The pandemic just heightened the issue.
"They looked at the average age of a nurse and when they looked to retire. We knew by the next year, 2022 we were projected to have 2 million nursing shortage amongst the whole United States. We knew it was coming but the pandemic really impacted that."
She says the reason why nurses are leaving the profession is that they are severely fatigued and mentally exhausted.
"There's so much mental anguish that comes along with that cause we all want to take care and provide good care with the nursing shortage; we don't leave our jobs feeling like we did a good job at the end of the day."
Alison Bell is WGU Indiana's chancellor. She says many local universities, including WGU, offer classes online. This is to help people who want to still pursue a career in nursing but need a more flexible schedule.
"You know adults have families to take care of; they work full time, they have other responsibilities, and so getting to a physical location at a specific day and time is just not an option or reality for so many people."
Eagans adds WGU has programs in place to help get more people interested in this profession. She says the need for more nurses is great, especially now.
"They're projected I think for one thousand population in the state of Indiana we only have 14 nurses for those 1,000. So if you spread that out amongst the whole state, that's not a large percentage."
