TORNADO WATCH 557 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

IN
.    INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BARTHOLOMEW          BENTON              BOONE
BROWN                CLAY                CLINTON
DAVIESS              FOUNTAIN            GREENE
HENDRICKS            JACKSON             JASPER
JENNINGS             JOHNSON             KNOX
LAWRENCE             MARION              MARTIN
MONROE               MONTGOMERY          MORGAN
NEWTON               OWEN                PARKE
PUTNAM               SULLIVAN            TIPPECANOE
VERMILLION           VIGO                WARREN

"It makes it extremely dangerous..." Officials investigate stolen stop signs in Sullivan County

  • Updated
  • 0
Stop sign

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - In Sullivan County, authorities are experiencing some theft of their own, and it may pose a major safety risk.

Stop signs are being stolen around the northern part of Sullivan County. More than a dozen stop signs were stolen in the spring. Now three have been taken in just last week. This cost hundreds of dollars to replace.

Now officials are warning people to be on the watch for any suspicious activity. Officials say with the community support, and they hope this will cease.

"It makes it extremely dangerous because people take for granted their protection going down some of these roads. That's why we just want to put a warning out there to make sure they understand that the signs are being stolen, and we have to go out every day to start looking just to see what's gone," says John Waterman, the Sullivan County Commissioner of District 3.

As of right now, all the signs have been replaced. If you notice a stop sign missing in your area, or see suspicious activity, let the highway department or Sheriff's office know.

