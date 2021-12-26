Kwanzaa starts December 26th

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A very special holiday kicks off today! It's the first day of Kwanzaa!
Kwanzaa is an annual celebration beginning December 26th and lasting until January 1st. Local historian Dr. Crystal Reynolds explains what this holiday is.
"Kwanzaa is a holiday but it's a non-religious and it's a secular and nonpolitical holiday that celebrates the African American community," says local historian Dr. Crystal Reynolds.
Sylvester Edwards president of the Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP celebrates this holiday. He talks about how the holiday got its start by Dr. Karenga more than 50 years ago.
"It's a part of our heritage we really didn't know anything about but has been researched back in 1966 by a professor at California State University," says Sylvester Edwards.
Seven principles form the holiday's core values - Unity, self-determination, collective work, and responsibility cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith. Edwards says a part of celebrating this holiday is lighting a candle in the kinara, one for each day.
"Take us out of darkness to put us in the light of truth the awareness of one's self and we as a people has been blinded by not knowing our history and culture."
Dr. Reynolds says there are plenty of ways to celebrate Kwanzaa. She says the key is education.
"We encourage people African Americans people of all races to learn bout the black culture you can learn about the black culture through music through studying the history there's several books on the subject through watching documentaries and dance."