Fork in the Road: The Western Omelet at GlennO's Corner Cafe

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Fork in the Road crew (and probably the rest of us) you can't go wrong with a good breakfast.
With your help at home, the crew hit the road looking for the best omelet in the Wabash Valley.
Their first stop took the team to Angie's Country Kitchen in Cayuga.
Stop number two has the crew heading south to Vincennes. They went to GlennO's Corner Cafe in Vincennes.
Glenn Dremstedt says the omelet is a breakfast favorite.
The judges got their hands on the Western Omelet and said it did not disappoint.
The crew only has one stop left on their search. See where they go on Wednesday.